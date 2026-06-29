For Amarnath Yatra 2026, CRPF, Army, and J&K Police have intensified security on NH-44. Road Opening Parties are sanitising the route with bomb and dog squads to ensure an incident-free and peaceful pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees.

Ahead of the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces, has intensified its Road Opening Party (ROP) operations along National Highway-44 to ensure an incident-free pilgrimage.

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Heightened Security on NH-44

As part of the security arrangements, the ROP patrols the entire stretch of the highway from early morning, while pickets are deployed at designated locations in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure foolproof security.

Each ROP team sanitises a stretch of at least 4-5 kilometres, thoroughly searching areas adjoining the highway. Similar teams continue the exercise across their respective jurisdictions to prevent any untoward incidents and facilitate the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

After completing the search operation, the teams return along the same route to their designated pickets. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel and dog squads accompany the ROP during the sanitisation process.

Senior officers, from the rank of Commanding Officer (CO) to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG) from the CRPF, as well as other senior officers in the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, regularly review the security arrangements on the ground and occasionally participate in road clearance operations.

All lateral roads connecting to NH-44 are secured through 'morchas' (security deployments) to prevent any suspicious vehicular movement towards the highway.

Commandant Outlines SOPs

Speaking to ANI, Commandant K P Singh of the 90 Battalion, CRPF, said the Road Opening Party is deployed daily to strengthen security along the national highway and ensure the safe movement of all convoys.

"CRPF's Road Opening Party is deployed for the security of the national highway. Our troops deployed here perform this duty every day so that the security of the national highway can be strengthened and all types of convoys travelling on it, whether it is the Shri Amarnath Yatra convoy or the security forces' convoy, can be provided security," Singh said.

Explaining the standard operating procedures followed during the operation, Singh said personnel begin highway sanitisation well before the movement of convoys. "Our soldiers leave their camp for highway security in the morning before the convoy starts and search every inch of the highway. For that, we have special equipment of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), searches are conducted with it, and also with the dog squad. If any suspicious object is found anywhere, we take action to dispose of it according to our laid-down Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," he added.

Coordinated Multi-Layered Security Grid

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra is conducted under a multi-layered security grid, with the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and other security agencies working in coordination to ensure the safe passage of pilgrims.

The enhanced security grid, comprising ROP at NH-44 and early streches, the officers said, will be enhanced day by day before the movement of pilgrims and security convoys.

Each ROP personnel conducts extensive searches of the highway and adjoining areas to detect any suspicious objects or activities.

Once one team completes its assigned stretch, the next ROP takes over within its jurisdiction, ensuring uninterrupted surveillance across the entire Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

These security positions are aimed at preventing any suspicious vehicular movement from accessing the national highway during the pilgrimage period.

Ensuring a Peaceful Pilgrimage

The multi-layered security arrangements form a key part of the overall security plan for the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, 2026.

With continuous road domination, intensive surveillance and coordinated deployment, the CRPF and other security forces are working in close coordination to ensure that lakhs of devotees undertake the pilgrimage in a peaceful, secure and hassle-free environment.