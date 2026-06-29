The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering ready-to-move flats starting at ₹9.60 lakh under the DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026, with online booking on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis.

Buying a home in Delhi has become more affordable with the DDA Housing Scheme 2026. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering ready-to-move flats starting at ₹9.60 lakh under the DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026, with online booking on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis. The authority has also extended the application deadline, giving homebuyers more time to secure a government-backed home.

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Ready-to-Move Flats at Affordable Prices

The scheme offers a range of 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK ready-to-move flats, primarily located in Narela and Siraspur. Prices begin at ₹9.60 lakh, making the scheme attractive for first-time buyers and middle-income families. DDA is also offering discounts of up to 25% on select categories of flats.

Who Can Apply?

The housing scheme is open to eligible Indian citizens through an online first-come, first-served allotment process. Buyers can register, select available flats and complete the booking through the official DDA housing portal. The scheme aims to provide transparent and affordable housing backed by the Delhi Development Authority.

Application Deadline Extended

To encourage more participation, DDA has extended the registration and booking deadline to June 30, 2026. Interested applicants are advised to complete the online registration before the closing date, as allotments will continue only until the available inventory is exhausted.

Why the Scheme Matters

With property prices across Delhi-NCR continuing to rise, the DDA scheme provides a relatively affordable alternative for buyers seeking government-approved housing. The ready-to-move flats eliminate construction delays while offering transparent pricing and verified documentation.

How to Apply

Applicants can register online through the official DDA housing portal, create an account, upload the required documents and book an available flat. Since allotments are made on a first-come, first-served basis, early registration improves the chances of securing the preferred unit.

Official application portal: DDA Housing Scheme Portal