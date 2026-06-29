In a heartbreaking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a 19-month-old baby has lost his vision. The family alleges this happened after he was given the wrong medicine at a hospital where he was being treated for a simple cold.

Bhopal: A 19-month-old baby in Madhya Pradesh has tragically lost his eyesight after being treated for a common cold and cough. The shocking incident took place in Sagar district, which, ironically, is the home district of the state's Health Minister. The family claims the baby went blind because the wrong medicine was put in his eyes. Both the health department and the police have now launched separate investigations into the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident happened at the Banda Civil Hospital in Sagar. The baby's father, Indraj Vishwakarma from Bhusa Kamalpur, had brought his son to the hospital on May 29. According to the family, the child only had a mild cold, a cough, and some redness in his eyes.

Indraj Vishwakarma said that the pediatrician on duty, Dr. Himanshu Verma, prescribed eye drops, paracetamol syrup, an injection, and some other medicines for the child.

UP Shocker: 7-Year-Old Dies After Teen Injects Him With Animal Drug Oxytocin In 'Revenge' Attack

However, the family alleges that during the treatment, a hospital staffer put medicine meant to clear phlegm into the baby's eyes instead of the prescribed eye drops. They said the child's condition started getting worse right after. Even after waiting at the hospital for nearly four hours, his health only deteriorated.

As the baby's condition worsened, he was rushed to the district hospital in Sagar. Doctors there recommended he be taken for specialised tests. Following this, the family took him to AIIMS in Bhopal.

At AIIMS, doctors confirmed their worst fears: the child had completely lost his vision. The heartbroken father blames the hospital staff's negligence for this tragedy. "My child's life is ruined. We went for a simple cold, cough, and red eyes, and now my child can't see anything," he said, full of pain.

The father has filed a complaint, demanding strict action against the doctor and the hospital staff responsible for this alleged medical error. In response, the District Chief Medical and Health Officer has set up a three-member committee to investigate. The committee has been given one week to submit its report. Alongside the health department's probe, the police have also started their own investigation into the case.

Man Critically Injured After Setting Himself On Fire During Muharram Procession In Deoria (WATCH)