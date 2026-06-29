A woman was filmed littering under her seat and washing her hands with bottled water during a five-hour train journey. The viral video sparked an online discussion about public behaviour and civic responsibility, with many users expressing their frustration.

Concerns about civic duty and public behaviour have once again been raised by a woman's behaviour on a train. Despite having access to a nearby trash can, she was caught littering while travelling by train. Not only that, but she also chose to wash her hands while seated.

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She allegedly ate snacks and threw the remains beneath the seat during the five-hour train ride, according to the individual seated across from her, who recorded the incident as it happened. They said the person kept throwing trash on the train floor despite the fact that there was a trash can right outside the cabin. Food scraps were evident on the coach floor next to the female passenger's seat in the Instagram video, along with shells and other snack garbage. She once pulled out a bottle of water and used it to wash her hands.

The person who recorded the incident said in the caption, “Passenger next to my seat spent the whole 5-hour train journey eating and throwing all the leftovers under the seat. Dustbin was right outside." They shared that they wanted to confront the family about their behaviour but ultimately decided against it, citing concerns about personal safety.

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Internet Reacts

The incident has triggered online discussion about cleanliness, civic awareness, and public conduct.

“My mum once said even the stray animals clean the area before sitting there. Now I can relate to what she meant," said one user.

Another shared, “I’ve been around these kinds of people and I know how irritating it actually is."

“That’s why education is important," commented an individual.

Someone else said, “Civic sense has to be first taught to Teachers, old to young is how it’s to be done."