Kolkata police arrested Ward No. 134 Councillor Shams Iqbal in a multi-lakh extortion case. An FIR alleges Iqbal and his associates extorted Rs 70 lakh from a businessman by threatening him and his family with death.

Kolkata police have arrested a councillor regarding a multi-lakh extortion racket. The arrest was based on an FIR filed by the victim, who alleged that the councillor and his associates had forcibly extorted Rs 70 lakh while threatening him and his family with death.

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Details of the Allegations

The Kolkata Police have shed light on a long-standing extortion case involving a Ward Councillor and his associates over alleged long-term harassment faced by the victim and his family members over operating the business peacefully in the locality.

According to the police, "The bried fact of the case is that on and after June 2023 FIR named accused persons Shams Iqbal @ Anil, Councillor Ward No. 134 Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Md Faraz @Boon, Feroz Quereshi @ Churi Feroz and their other associates in furtherance of their common intention committed extortion of Rs 70 lakhs from the complainant by putting him and his family members in fear of death to run his business peacefully in the locality, after receiving the same they further threatened him with dire consequences for demand of more extortion money by showing revolver at the aforesaid date, time and place."

Kolkata Police arrested the Councillor after allegations of intimidation targeting 33-year-old complainant, Md Shadab. The Kolkata Police stated, "The instant case was recorded on the basis of a complaint of one Md Shadab, 33 years, PS Metiabruz, Kolkata 700 024, against Shams Iqbal @ Anil, Councillor, Ward No.-134, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Md Faraz @Boon, Feroz Quereshi @ Churi Feroz and their other associates."

Case Registered, Arrest Confirmed

Police futher informed that the case was registered on June 28, 2026, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, which details allegations that the councillor and his associates, including Md Faraz and Feroz Quereshi, extorted a local businessman.

The Kolkata Police confirmed that "Shams Iqbal @ Anil ( the councillor of the ward no 134) has been arrested by Gardenreach P.S." (ANI)