Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joined a shramdaan drive at Yamuna Ghat under the 'Clean Delhi with CM' campaign. She stressed public participation, calling the Yamuna Delhi's lifeline and outlining government efforts to scientifically rejuvenate the river.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday joined a large number of young people, volunteers, social organisations and residents in a shramdaan drive at the Yamuna Ghat in Chilla Village as part of the 'Clean Delhi with CM' cleanliness campaign.

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A Shared Responsibility

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), by personally participating in the cleaning drive at the ghat, the Chief Minister conveyed the message of public participation in keeping the Yamuna clean.

On the occasion, she said that the Yamuna is not merely a river but Delhi's memory, culture and lifeline. Keeping it clean, pure and free-flowing is not just the responsibility of the government, but the shared responsibility of every citizen.

She said that the Yamuna, which has remained a centre of faith for millions of people for centuries, is today facing the challenge of pollution, and restoring it to a clean and pristine state is a shared responsibility of both the government and society.

Government's Multi-Pronged Approach

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government is continuously working towards the scientific, sustainable and comprehensive rejuvenation of the Yamuna, and that the clean ghats are a living testament to that commitment.

On one hand, the government is rapidly modernising sewage treatment plants, setting up new decentralised sewage treatment plants, expanding the sewer network, and tapping all drains flowing into the Yamuna in a phased manner as part of a scientific and sustainable solution. She expressed confidence that, in the future, no untreated drain would flow directly into the Yamuna. At the same time, the government is working to turn public awareness about Yamuna cleanliness into a people's movement.

Praising the young participants and volunteers, the Chief Minister said that awareness within society has the power to bring about the greatest change. She urged people not to immerse puja materials, plastic, construction debris or any other waste into the Yamuna, and to actively contribute towards making cleanliness a people's movement.

Dedicated Collection Centres for Puja Materials

She said the Delhi Government is setting up dedicated collection centres (portable cabins) across different parts of the city for the respectful disposal of puja materials and damaged idols. These materials will then undergo scientific and systematic recycling, ensuring both respect for religious sentiments and effective waste management.

Weekly Campaigns to Boost Public Participation

As per the CMO, the Chief Minister announced that, to strengthen public participation further, the Delhi Government will organise public campaigns every Sunday, including cleanliness drives, Yamuna cleaning campaigns and tree plantation programmes. She appealed to citizens to participate wholeheartedly, saying that only the combined efforts of the government and the people can realise the vision of a clean, pure and free-flowing Yamuna.

Engaging with Young Environmentalists

During the campaign, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also interacted with volunteers and young environmentalists. They informed her that the plastic waste collected during the drive could be recycled into benches, dustbins and other useful products for schools and environmental conservation.

Appreciating the innovative idea, the Chief Minister said the Delhi Government would extend all possible support to such innovations and circular economy-based initiatives.

A young environmental activist also told the Chief Minister that he had joined the Yamuna conservation campaign after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and continued to work for river cleaning and public awareness even during his holidays.

Appreciating his commitment, the Chief Minister said the enthusiasm of such young people is the greatest strength of the Clean India and Clean Yamuna campaigns. She assured that the government would work alongside all such efforts.

Building a People's Movement

Expressing her gratitude to all the volunteers and social organisations that participated in the campaign, the Chief Minister said the Delhi Government considers public participation to be the greatest strength of this initiative.

She said that with the joint efforts of the government and society, the campaign would grow into a major people's movement and give fresh momentum to the resolve of building a clean, green and developed capital. (ANI)