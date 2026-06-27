Over two financial years, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has authorised 1,510 development projects to improve sanitation, drinking water, roads, drainage, and community facilities for lakhs of inhabitants.

The Delhi government has launched a major infrastructure drive worth ₹441.1 crore to improve civic amenities in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters across the capital. Through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), a total of 1,510 development projects have been approved over two financial years to enhance sanitation, drinking water, roads, drainage and community infrastructure for lakhs of residents.

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1,510 Development Projects Approved

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government has sanctioned 1,510 development and construction works in JJ clusters during 2025-26 and 2026-27. Of these, 1,253 projects worth ₹379.8 crore were approved in 2025-26, while 257 works worth ₹61.3 crore have been cleared for the current financial year, taking the total investment to ₹441.1 crore.

Better Civic Amenities for Residents

The projects include the construction and renovation of community toilets and public utility complexes, upgrades to community buildings, improved drinking water and sewerage systems, new internal roads and lanes, drain repairs, strengthened street lighting, stormwater drainage, boundary walls, entrance gates and beautification of public spaces.

Focus on High-Priority JJ Clusters

Development work is being prioritised in several parts of Delhi, including Narela, Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Bawana, Rohini, Seemapuri, Trilokpuri, Shahdara, Karawal Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Dwarka and Najafgarh. The government said these upgrades are aimed at ensuring equitable access to essential civic services across underserved communities.

Atal Canteens to Support Low-Income Families

Alongside infrastructure projects, the Delhi government is also expanding Atal Canteens in multiple Assembly constituencies to provide affordable and nutritious meals to economically weaker sections living in and around JJ clusters.

Government Focused on Inclusive Urban Development

CM Rekha Gupta said the objective goes beyond creating physical infrastructure. The initiative is intended to make JJ clusters cleaner, safer and more liveable while ensuring that residents receive the same basic civic amenities as the rest of the city. The government added that DUSIB will continue to accelerate sanitation, safety and welfare projects in the coming years.