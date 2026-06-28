Srinath Reddy, a 25-year-old student from Telangana pursuing his MS in London, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. His family, who learned of his death on Wednesday, has appealed to the government to repatriate his body and investigate the cause.

Twenty-five-year-old Srinath Reddy, a native of Talamadla village in Rajampet mandal of Kamareddy district, has died under suspicious circumstances in London according to his family.

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Detailing the incident, the deceased's father, Madhusudan Reddy, said that Srinath had gone to London for higher studies 14 months ago and was pursuing his second year of MS at Leicester University. On June 22 night, he attended a friend's birthday celebration and returned to his room and the next morning was found dead under suspicious circumstances. His roommates informed his relatives in London, who then alerted the family in India. The family said they were informed of his death on Wednesday.

Family Appeals for Investigation and Repatriation

The family has appealed to both the Indian government and the Telangana State government for assistance in repatriating Srinath's body and for a thorough investigation into the cause of death. The deceased's father, Madhusudan Reddy stated, "We are from Talamadla village of Rajampet mandal. My son went to London for higher studies 14 months ago. He used to speak to us daily on the phone. On the night before his death, he spoke to us at 9 pm. We don't know how he died. We are trying to understand the reason behind his death, and we request the Indian and Telangana State governments to help us find out what caused his death."

"We learned about his death on Wednesday through our relatives. Our relatives also went to the hospital to enquire about his death, but the police stopped them there. We don't suspect anyone, but we need to know the reason for his death," he said.

"We have received information that on the night of the 22nd, he went to a birthday function and returned home. He went to sleep while one of his roommates went out. When the roommate returned the next morning, he found him and informed his friends, who then informed our relatives. We are not sure if it was murder or suicide," he said.

"We request the Central and Telangana State governments to bring his body back. We are financially poor, seeking justice in the matter," he said. (ANI)