A man named Firoz, wanted in dozens of theft cases and carrying a Rs 50,000 reward, was injured in a police encounter in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. He was shot in the leg and has been hospitalized. Police are investigating further.

A man facing charges in several theft cases and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was injured in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Saturday, police said. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Detail Encounter and Criminal's Background

Speaking with ANI, Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said the accused, identified as Firoz, was one of the associates of Aslam, who had been arrested following a police encounter a few days ago.

"A few days ago, an individual named Aslam was arrested following a police encounter, while two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene. The Ramgaon police received information regarding one of these accomplices, Firoz. Today, Firoz sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during a police encounter and has been taken to the hospital," Srivastava said.

"Firoz faces dozens of theft charges, and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for his arrest. One of his accomplices managed to escape from the scene; it is expected that he, too, will be apprehended soon," the SP added.

Police are conducting further investigations.