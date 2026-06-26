A candid conversation between Zypp Electric founder and CEO Akash Gupta and a security guard at his Gurugram office has gone viral, sparking a wider discussion on India's booming gig economy and the search for better-paying jobs.

A candid conversation between Zypp Electric founder and CEO Akash Gupta and a security guard at his Gurugram office has gone viral, sparking a wider discussion on India's booming gig economy and the search for better-paying jobs. The interaction, shared by Gupta on Instagram, captures him asking the security guard about his experience working at the company. The guard reveals that he has been employed there for around two and a half months and earns a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

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As the conversation progresses, Gupta points out that delivery work could offer significantly higher earnings. The security guard admits he has been thinking about making the switch and buying a vehicle, believing his current role offers limited financial growth.

Explaining the difference in earning potential, the guard says delivery work could fetch him between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600 a day if he worked for around 12 hours. In comparison, he says a 12-hour shift as a security guard brings him only about Rs 600.

While acknowledging that delivery jobs demand considerable effort, Gupta encourages him to explore the opportunity. "Try it. We have both the facilities. There is no problem," he says in the video.

Sharing the clip online, Gupta jokingly captioned it: "Oops, I poached my own employee in my business."

He added that the exchange reflects the rapid rise of India's "hustle economy" and gig economy, where an increasing number of workers are choosing flexible jobs that offer the potential to earn more.

"Sometimes all it takes is one conversation to open up a new possibility," Gupta wrote. "The best opportunities often start with a simple thought: 'Maybe I can do that too.'"

The viral video has since triggered widespread conversations on social media about career choices, wage gaps, financial aspirations and the growing appeal of gig work as many Indians seek better income opportunities beyond traditional employment.