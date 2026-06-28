Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar felicitated a couple for their timely intervention that saved a 7-year-old girl from an attempted sexual assault. The accused, a 60-year-old man, was arrested under the POCSO and SC/ST Acts.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated and honoured a couple whose quick and timely response saved a seven-year-old girl from an attempted sexual assault by a 60-year-old man. The Commissioner felicitated the couple, Kollati Ramesh and Mavulamma, with a traditional shawl and presented them with a cash reward.

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Public Alertness Crucial for Crime Control

The suspects' actions were thwarted when the couple observed the accused, Mohammed Shamsuddin, taking the child away and promptly alerted the authorities, leading to his arrest under the POCSO and SC/ST Acts. The police official Sajjanar emphasised that active citizen participation is crucial for controlling crime in society.

Highlighting the role of the community in public safety, Commissioner Sajjanar remarked, "To curb such offences, public alertness is as important as police vigilance. Every citizen must act with social responsibility and stay aware of their surroundings. If anyone notices suspicious people or unusual activities, they should immediately alert the police by calling Dial 100."

"The exemplary courage and presence of mind shown by Ramesh and Mavulamma in saving the young girl should inspire everyone," he said.

Incident Details

According to the Hyderabad police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of June 25 within the Borabanda Police Station limits. The 60-year-old rickshaw puller Shamsuddin, lured a seven-year-old girl who was playing near her house by offering her ₹20. He took her on his rickshaw to an isolated area and attempted to sexually assault her.

Ramesh and Mavulamma, who live nearby, noticed his suspicious behaviour and intervened immediately. They safely rescued the girl from the accused and informed the police by calling Dial 100.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, detained Mohammed Shamsuddin, and subsequently arrested him under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Jubilee Hills DCP Ramana Reddy, Borabanda SHO Surender, and other police officials were present at the event. (ANI)