A woman revealed how her Gen Z cousin and her colleagues have banded together to push back against toxic office practices by setting firm boundaries and refusing to sacrifice their personal lives.

A viral social media post has ignited a debate on changing workplace culture after a woman revealed how her Gen Z cousin and her colleagues have banded together to push back against toxic office practices by setting firm boundaries and refusing to sacrifice their personal lives.

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The story was shared by X user Sheetal Rijhwani, who recounted a conversation with her Gen Z cousin about the younger generation's different approach to workplace culture. According to the post, all the Gen Z employees at her cousin's company have created a separate group where they support one another and collectively stand firm against unhealthy work expectations.

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Instead of staying late at the office to impress managers, the group reportedly leaves work together at the end of the day. They also refuse to entertain work-related calls or messages during weekends.

The post further claimed that whenever a manager behaves inappropriately, the employees immediately report the issue to HR without hesitation. According to her cousin, HR has consistently backed the employees and reprimanded the managers instead of dismissing their complaints.

When the office air conditioning stopped working, the entire Gen Z group reportedly decided to walk to a nearby cafe, and informed HR they would return once the AC was repaired.

Curious whether this mindset extended beyond one generation, the woman asked her cousin if everyone in the group belonged to Gen Z.

Her cousin allegedly replied, "Millennials don't have the courage to do this. You've got used to staying quiet and putting up with everything."

The woman wrapped up her post with the words, "Emotional damage," humorously acknowledging the generational dig.

The viral post quickly sparked widespread discussion online, with users debating whether younger employees are fundamentally reshaping workplace expectations.

Several users argued that many millennials find themselves trapped in a difficult middle ground, often viewed as too young to command respect from senior leadership while simultaneously being considered too old to enjoy the advantages typically given to fresh talent.

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