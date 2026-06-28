A man was found dead in a burnt car on the Pune Highway in Tumakuru, Karnataka. Police said the deceased, Nagendran, was in a relationship with a woman, Ranya, who was also in the car and sustained minor injuries. Investigation is ongoing.

A man was found dead inside a burnt car on the Pune Highway in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, while a woman travelling with him sustained minor injuries, police said on Sunday.

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According to Tumakuru Superintendent of Police, Ashok Venkat, police received information about a car engulfed in flames under the jurisdiction of Kallambella Police Station. On reaching the spot, officers found the charred body of a man, identified as Nagendran, inside the vehicle, which was operating with a yellow number plate. "We received information about a car engulfed in fire at Kallambella Police Station on the Pune Highway. When the local police reached the spot, they found a burnt car (yellow number plate) and a person named Nagendran's burnt body inside the car. When we inquired about the incident, we found that the driver of the car and the deceased's co-passenger, Ranya, were involved," he told ANI.

Police Suspect Relationship Dispute

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the deceased was travelling with a woman identified as Ranya and the vehicle's driver. "The deceased and Ranya were in a relationship, and due to some relationship issues, they had a tussle. A kidnapping case had already been registered at the local police station. Due to the ongoing dispute between the boy and the girl, he stopped the car. Once the car was stopped, they started fighting, after which the car caught fire," the SP added.

Investigation Ongoing

Police said the exact cause of the fire and the sequence of events leading to the incident are yet to be established. "The reason for the fire and the sequence of events need to be investigated. Once we determine the reasons, we will proceed with further investigation. She has cut injuries on her head and arm; both are superficial and not serious. Treatment has been given, and she is ready to be discharged,' he added.

More details awaited. (ANI)