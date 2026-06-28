PM Narendra Modi praised Nalanda University for reviving the ancient Indian tradition of 'Shastrarth' (scholarly debate). In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, he highlighted how the institution blends heritage with modern education and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the revival of the ancient Indian tradition of Shastrarth (scholarly debate) at Nalanda University, saying the institution is successfully blending India's civilisational heritage with modern education and technology. Addressing the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister recalled inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University two years ago and praised the institution for reviving the age-old practice of reasoned debate.

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PM Modi on Revival of 'Shastrarth'

"Two years ago, I had the opportunity to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University. Nalanda University has revived our ancient tradition of 'Shastrarth'. Shastrarth is not just a medium to put forward one's point; it is a disciplined process of debate, dialogue, and brainstorming," PM Modi said.

He said the tradition teaches participants to present their views with logic and facts while also learning to patiently listen to and understand opposing perspectives.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that Nalanda University had incorporated Shastrarth into its convocation ceremony, noting that nearly half of the participating students were from other countries. "I am happy that Nalanda University made this a part of its convocation ceremony. About half of the students participating in it came from other countries. This effort to connect an ancient tradition with modern times is very commendable," he said.

PM Modi congratulated the university for the initiative and urged other higher educational institutions across the country to consider adopting similar practices.

Balancing Technology and Human Creativity

Referring to the rapid pace of technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister said preserving human creativity while embracing innovation remains a key challenge. "Friends, this is the age of technology. New research is happening every day. New AI innovations are emerging. In this era, one question is very important: how to preserve people's creativity? How do we stay connected to our roots while moving forward with new technology?" he said.

The Prime Minister said Nalanda University has found the answer by combining India's ancient knowledge traditions with contemporary education.

"Our thousands-of-years-old Nalanda University is now shaping India's destiny in a new avatar," he added. (ANI)