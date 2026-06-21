A parking dispute in Bindapur, South West Delhi turned deadly when a woman was stabbed to death and her husband critically injured after a violent neighbour clash over a motorcycle issue.

Once again, a shocking story of road rage and personal enmity has come from the nation's capital, Delhi. This incident raises serious questions about law and order and basic human decency. On Saturday afternoon, the Bindapur area in South-West Delhi was shaken not by gunshots, but by screams from a knife attack. A small issue, just parking a motorcycle, turned into a tragedy that destroyed a family in minutes. In this bloody fight, a 32-year-old woman, Aarti, was brutally stabbed to death, while her husband, Vicky, is now fighting for his life.

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That Horrifying 2:50 PM Call: When a Scream Reached the Police Control Room

Saturday afternoon was just like any other day, but a call to the Bindapur police station at exactly 2:50 PM stunned the policemen. On the other end of the line was a helpless and scared father. In a trembling voice, he told the police, "Sir, two or three boys have stabbed my daughter and son-in-law in the stomach... they are covered in blood, please come quickly!" As soon as they got the information, a police team rushed to the spot without wasting any time. But by the time the police arrived, the blood on the ground and the chaos there showed just how horrific the incident was. Locals and family members had already rushed both the injured to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

The Silence at the Hospital: Doctors Gave Up, a World Was Shattered

In the emergency ward of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the team of doctors did everything they could to save the injured. But fate had other plans. After checking her, doctors declared 32-year-old Aarti dead. The knife wounds were so deep that she had died either on the way or just after reaching the hospital due to excessive bleeding. Meanwhile, Aarti's husband Vicky's condition was getting worse. He had serious knife wounds on his stomach and other parts of his body. Seeing his critical condition, the doctors at DDU Hospital gave him first aid and immediately referred him to Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment. Vicky is currently in the ICU and his condition remains serious.

Just Neighbours or Snakes in the Grass? The Bloody Plot of 'Pappu' and the Minor

The truth that came out in the initial police investigation was shocking. Vicky and Aarti's only fault was that they had parked their motorcycle on the street. This led to an argument with their neighbours. The argument, which started with a few harsh words, escalated so much that the neighbours became violent.

How Did a Parking Argument Lead to Murder?

A 40-year-old neighbour, Pappu, and a minor with him, didn't think twice. They pulled out a sharp knife and attacked the couple. They brutally stabbed both of them multiple times in the stomach. The police have taken the main accused, Pappu, into custody, but the minor involved in the crime is still on the run. The police are continuously conducting raids to find him. Losing a life at the hands of one's own people over a minor parking issue is proof of how intolerant society has become.