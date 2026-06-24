An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistan airspace during a go-around. The DGCA has taken action against the ATC controller and the flight crew for failing to report the incident, which is now under investigation.

An Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Amritsar had "marginally infringed" on the Pakistan airspace while "manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport" on Monday, the airline said.

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The aviation regulator has taken the "interim action" against the concerned Air traffic controller and the operating crew for "non-reporting of the event."

In a press statement, Air India noted that the incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. "The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed on the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport. The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority," the airline stated.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the event was promptly coordinated with Pakistan Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities. Following the incident, the aircraft diverted and landed safely back in Delhi.

In a separate press statement, the DGCA noted, "On 22.06.2026, Air India Airbus 321 Aircraft VT-PPV operating flight AI 479 (Delhi - Amritsar) during approach was asked to hold due to runway inspection post a bird strike incident. After the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring, the aircraft briefly entered the Pakistan airspace. The event was coordinated with the Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted back to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi."

"Interim action has been taken against the concerned Air traffic controller at Amritsar and the operating crew for non-reporting of the event," the DGCA added.

Separate Bird Strike Incident

Earlier last week, an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Raipur was hit by a bird during its landing at Raipur Airport, airport officials said.

According to the Raipur Airport Authority, the aircraft experienced a bird hit while approaching the runway for landing. Following the incident, the flight crew carried out all mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as per safety protocol.

Officials further confirmed that after necessary inspection and clearance, the aircraft was declared safe for further operation. The flight subsequently took off from Raipur to its onward destination.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members in the incident, the airport authority added. (ANI)