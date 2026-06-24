BJP MLA Rahul Kul raised the issue of a Pune-based illegal sex determination and abortion racket in the Maharashtra Assembly, demanding stringent amendments to the PCPNDT Act to give more power to police and curb rising instances in rural areas.

In the backdrop of the recently exposed illegal sex determination and abortion racket in Pune district, Daund BJP MLA Rahul Kul raised the serious issue during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Monsoon Session, drawing the government's attention to the matter. He strongly demanded stringent and effective amendments to the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act), to curb the growing instances of illegal sex determination and unlawful abortions in rural areas.

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Shocking Revelations in Pune Racket

Speaking in the Assembly, MLA Kul stated that several shocking revelations have emerged from cases uncovered in Pune district over the past few months. It was found that an individual with no medical education or professional qualifications had allegedly established a network for illegal sex determination and abortions with the assistance of certain doctors, using portable diagnostic machines. He also emphasised that such activities not only violate the law but also disturb the gender balance in society and undermine the dignity and rights of women.

MLA Poses Key Questions to Government

While the police are currently investigating the case, Kul pointed out that amendments to the existing law are necessary to ensure more effective control over such crimes. He informed the House that he had already introduced a Private Member's Bill in the Assembly this year seeking reforms in this regard. MLA Rahul Kul raised two key questions before the government. First, he asked whether the state government would pursue amendments to the PCPNDT Act with the Central Government to grant broader powers to the police and other enforcement agencies, and whether a time-bound action plan would be prepared for the same. Secondly, he sought clarification on the government's stand regarding strict action against all individuals involved in the Pune district case, including doctors as well as other persons who may have assisted in the illegal activities.

Government Assures Strict Action

Responding to the concerns raised by MLA Kul, the Medical Education Minister assured the House that stringent legal action would be taken against all those found guilty in the case. The Minister also stated that the government would initiate necessary measures to amend the PCPNDT Act and strengthen enforcement mechanisms to permanently curb illegal sex determination and unlawful abortions.

A Matter of Social Balance and Women's Dignity

Meanwhile, MLA Rahul Kul emphasised that the issue extends beyond law and order. Given the deteriorating sex ratio in the state, he said the matter is closely linked to social balance, women's dignity, and the security of future generations. He urged the government to address the issue with the seriousness it deserves. (ANI)