A shocking Mumbai video showing two men fighting on a railway track as a train approaches has gone viral. The incident has sparked concern online over dangerous behaviour and railway safety.

A shocking video from Mumbai has sparked concern online after showing two individuals involved in a physical fight on a railway track while a train was approaching. The footage has left many viewers stunned as the two men continued their argument despite the obvious danger around them.

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The viral clip shows both individuals standing dangerously close to the tracks, appearing to ignore the approaching train. The situation quickly became risky as the distance between the train and the two men continued to decrease. The incident created panic among nearby people who witnessed the confrontation.

Bystanders Step In To Prevent Tragedy

According to the video, concerned bystanders rushed towards the railway track after noticing the dangerous situation. They intervened and managed to separate the two individuals, moving them away from the tracks just in time.

The quick action by the people present helped prevent a possible accident. The incident has once again highlighted how small conflicts can turn into life-threatening situations when safety is ignored in public spaces.

Video Sparks Railway Safety Concerns

After the video surfaced on social media, several users criticised the behaviour of the individuals involved. Many expressed concern over the risks of entering railway tracks and urged people to avoid such dangerous actions.

The incident has also renewed discussions about railway safety and the need for greater awareness among commuters. Authorities often warn people against standing on tracks, as trains cannot always stop quickly enough to avoid collisions.

The video continues to circulate online, with users calling the incident a reminder that arguments or disputes should never put anyone’s life at risk.