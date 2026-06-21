A video allegedly showing a man inhumanely beating a community dog in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar has sparked outrage online. Animal welfare supporters have demanded an investigation, while authorities are yet to verify the claims and circumstances surrounding the incident.

A video circulating on social media has triggered widespread concern among animal lovers after it allegedly showed a community dog being beaten inside Reva Skyline, Karnavati Housing Society, Adalaj, in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district. According to claims shared online, the incident took place on June 19, 2026, at approximately 6:01 PM. The footage, which has since been widely shared, has prompted calls for authorities to investigate the matter and determine the facts surrounding the incident. However, the authenticity of the claims and the circumstances shown in the video have not been independently verified.

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Animal Welfare Activists Demand Action

Several animal welfare supporters have condemned the alleged act, stressing that no animal should be subjected to cruelty or violence. Community dogs, often cared for by local residents, are protected under animal welfare laws and are considered sentient beings deserving of humane treatment. The video has reignited discussions about the treatment of stray and community animals in residential areas. Many social media users have urged people to adopt compassionate and lawful approaches when dealing with animals.

Calls for Fair Investigation

The controversy has also intensified due to claims that the individual seen in the video may be a public servant. If true, activists argue that the matter warrants a thorough and impartial investigation. Animal welfare advocates have urged the concerned authorities to examine the evidence, verify the allegations, and take appropriate legal action if any wrongdoing is established. As of now, no official statement regarding the incident has been issued by authorities.