One person died and three went missing after a vehicle plunged into the Drass River in Ladakh. The deceased has been identified. A search and rescue operation is underway along the river to locate the three missing individuals.

One person died and three others went missing after a vehicle met with an accident near Marpochoo in Drass and plunged into the Drass River, police said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Drass Police, four people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Victims Identified

The deceased has been identified as Agha Syed Baqir (35), son of Syed Muslim and a resident of Lankerchay. His body was recovered from Thanda Morh in the Chowkiyal area.

The three missing persons have been identified as Sajad Hussain (26), son of Haji Abbas and a resident of Lankerchay; Hasina Banoo (25), daughter of Mehmood Hussain and a resident of Gato Lankerchay; and Sogra Banoo (23), daughter of Mohd Ali and a resident of Gato Lankerchay.

Search and Rescue Operation

Police said search and rescue operations along the river are underway to locate the three missing people.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)