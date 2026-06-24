Five people died and 20 were injured after an under-construction godown collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has demanded a neutral probe, while officials have pointed to potential construction irregularities at the site.

TMC MP Demands Neutral Investigation

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday termed the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area a "very sad incident" and demanded a neutral investigation into the approval and construction of the structure, saying those responsible should face action if irregularities are found.

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"What happened at Taratala is a very sad incident. However, we must look into who the people behind the approval of this plan are. If it is true that the structural report is found to be faulty, then the police must apprehend those responsible. First, show us absolute neutrality in the investigation," Banerjee told reporters. "You cannot say that you will act against one specific group and spare everyone else. That is not right; the rules must be applied equally to everyone," he added.

Death Toll Rises to Five

His remarks came as the death toll in the Taratala collapse rose to five, while 20 people sustained injuries, of whom two are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU). West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the remaining 18 injured are out of danger.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the injured at SSKM Hospital, Adhikari said, "Death toll stands at five. A total of 20 people are injured, of whom two are in ICCU (Intensive Coronary Care Unit), and 18 are out of danger."

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Underway

The incident occurred at around 12:07 pm at an under-construction private godown near Brace Bridge in Taratala. Rescue operations began at 12:45 pm and are being carried out jointly by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Kolkata Police, Fire Department, Civil Defence and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Minister Alleges Serious Construction Irregularities

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul alleged serious construction irregularities at the site. "This is a devastating situation. It was a huge building. It probably had three floors. What we can see is that the huge beams were held together with just net bolts. We don't even know how many people are inside. 19-21 people have been rescued. Three people have died," she said.

"We don't see any welding anywhere on such a huge structure. No construction will be done in KMC until an audit is done. This sanction is legal, but the way it was built is definitely illegal. Do you think that Suvendu Adhikari's government won't take action?" she added. Paul said rescue agencies were continuing efforts to save those trapped under the debris. "Army, the NDRF, Kolkata Police, Fire Brigade, and doctors are carrying out rescue operation. The entire compound is illuminated. We can hear voices from inside the debris. We've seen the bodies. We want the bodies and the people who are alive to be taken out as quickly as possible," she said.

Rescue to Continue Until Last Person is Found

West Bengal Health Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee said rescue operations would continue until every person trapped at the site is rescued. "(The search and rescue operation will continue) until the last person is rescued... Ninety to ninety-five per cent of the people there were from Bihar and had come here 2-3 days back. They were innocent people," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adhikari had termed the incident "very unfortunate" and said preliminary information suggested irregularities in the sanctioned construction plan.

Identities of Deceased and Injured

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Chowdhari (40), Krishna Chowdhury (30), and an unidentified male aged around 30, while the identities of two others are yet to be officially confirmed.

Among the injured are Durbasha Mallan (56), Mani Chand Kumar (22), Sahid Kumar (26), Rajesh Ruidas (25), Biswa Prakash (28), Bodan Munda (28), Rajendra Rao (55), and Ram Prasad Choudhury (21). (ANI)