A passenger was fatally stabbed on a Mumbai local train. Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam promised strict action but urged not to defame the entire network. Police arrested the accused, Roshan, from Panvel within 24 hours of the incident.

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam on Wednesday said strict action would be taken against the accused arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a passenger aboard the Churchgate-Nallasopara Fast Local train, while urging people not to judge the entire Mumbai suburban railway network based on a single criminal incident. Speaking on the incident, Kadam said, "Action will be taken accordingly against whoever attacked the passenger and has been arrested. The local train network is Mumbai's lifeline. We cannot defame the entire Mumbai local train system because of just one isolated incident, nor would it be right to question its overall safety. It is wrong to generalise about the entire network based on the mistake or the criminal actions that one individual has tried to commit."

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Details of the Incident

According to the Mumbai Railway Police, the incident occurred at around 10:50 pm on June 23 inside the First Class compartment of a fast local train near Nalasopara. Preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute broke out after rainwater entered the coach and a passenger attempted to close the door. The altercation allegedly escalated into a fatal assault.

Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Based on a complaint, Borivali Railway Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the early hours of June 24 and launched an intensive investigation. Seven teams from the Railway Police and Crime Branch were formed, examining footage from more than 400 CCTV cameras across Borivali, Andheri, Mira Road, Nalasopara and nearby locations.

Police subsequently arrested the accused, identified as 30-year-old Roshan, a barcode maker and resident of Mira Road (East), from the Panvel-Navi Mumbai area within 24 hours of the incident. Further interrogation and legal proceedings are underway. The Railway Police credited coordinated field operations, technical analysis and CCTV scrutiny for the swift breakthrough in the case, with officers from the Crime Branch and Borivali Railway Police Station playing a key role in tracing and apprehending the suspect.