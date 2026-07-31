Amid sustained disruptions, the Lok Sabha was adjourned after passing the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill. Opposition members protested, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Both Houses will resume next week.

The Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began at Parliament on Friday, amid sustained disruptions of both Houses.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha, which resumed proceedings at 12 noon on Friday, was adjourned for the day following heavy sloganeering by opposition members who demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bill Passed Amid Din

Amid the continuous protests and din, the House passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill. The Bill seeks to further amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

As this happened, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the opposition regarding the passage of a key bill in the House, asserting that the schedule for the legislation had been mutually agreed upon.

Speaking in the Lower House, Rijiju stated that the government intended for all members to participate in the legislative process. "Today an important bill was passed, and we indeed wanted everyone to participate in it. Time for this was fixed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC)," Rijiju said.

Addressing the opposition members, the Minister further added, "You people should not go outside and say why was the bill passed without discussion?"

Both Houses Adjourned

Following the passage of the Bill and the persistent disruptions, the House was adjourned till 11 am on August 3.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid uproar by Opposition members over several issues, including alleged police action during the students' protest on July 20 over the NEET issue.

The proceedings of the Upper House will now resume on Monday at 11 am. (ANI)