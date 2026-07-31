BJP MPs from Assam met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the flood crisis. They sought 100 days of advance wages for farmers. Shah assured all help. The death toll has risen to 80, with over 3 lakh people and seven districts affected.

BJP MPs meet Amit Shah, seek aid for flood-hit Assam

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Assam met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House on Friday to discuss the prevailing flood situation in the state and the ongoing relief operations. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Home Minister of the extensive damage caused by the floods and the challenges being faced by the people. The MPs specifically requested the Central Government to consider providing 100 days of wages in advance to affected farmers under the Viksit Bharat - Mission for Employment and Livelihoods Guarantee (Gramin) (VB-GRAM) law to help them cope with the crisis.

Home Minister Amit Shah assured the delegation of all possible assistance from the Central Government. He informed the MPs that he is in constant communication with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and is personally monitoring the flood relief operations to ensure timely aid. The delegation included Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, along with MPs Dilip Saikia, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and several other parliamentarians from the state.

Unprecedented Rainfall Worsens Flood Situation

Earlier, on July 30, the Government of Assam informed that the recent flood situation in the four districts was unprecedented. It said districts such as Charaideo and Sivasagar had never been flood-prone. However, exceptionally high rainfall in Nagaland on July 19, 2026, including 181 per cent above-normal rainfall, with Mokokchung recording a 493 per cent departure from normal rainfall, Wokha 108 per cent and Mon 45 per cent, along with extremely heavy localised rainfall in Charaideo and Sivasagar, exacerbated inundation across the affected districts. The state government also informed that rescue operations were carried out with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) personnel and local volunteers. Relief, as per the prescribed guidelines, was also distributed to flood-affected residents of the four districts.

Flood Toll Rises, Over 3 Lakh People Affected

The death toll in the Assam floods rose to 80, with seven districts currently affected by floods, according to the latest data. The flood-affected districts are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath, and Kamrup (Metro). As many as 21 Revenue Circles (RCs) and 551 villages have been affected by the floods, while 3,00,031 people have been impacted. The floodwaters have also affected 21,523.08 hectares of crop area across the affected districts. (ANI)