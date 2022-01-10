Delhi: Restaurants, bars in national capital closed, takeaway service to continue

The DDMA met on Monday afternoon to consider implementing a Red Alert in Delhi, given escalating COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the national capital.

As COVID-19 instances continue to climb, restaurants and pubs in the nation's capital will now remain closed. Following a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal announced on Twitter that only takeout restaurants would be open.

On Friday, a notification for the DDMA meeting was issued. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, was also present for the virtual conference, which began at noon through video conferencing. The objective for today's DDMA meeting was to evaluate the COVID-19 figures in Delhi and the Delhi government's preparedness for COVID-19/Omicron cases in Delhi.

The DDMA meeting's detailed result is still expected. Only required services, like as medical and emergency services, will be allowed to remain open if the DDMA decides to execute GRAP Level 4 in the national capital. In contrast, malls, marketplaces, and offices, as well as other non-essential services, will be shuttered.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has ruled out the idea of a lockdown in the national capital on Sunday. He said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases is cause for alarm, but there is no reason to panic. He added that it is critical to wear a mask, and if people continue to wear a mask, there will be no lockdown.

