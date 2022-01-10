  • Facebook
    Dine-in service in Delhi restaurants to be discontinued, only take-away allowed; announcement soon: Sources

    The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and other health department officials.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 4:28 PM IST
    Dine-in service at restaurants will be suspended in the national capital because of an increase in Covid-19 instances, according to various sources. According to reports, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided at their meeting to allow only take-away services at restaurants. Previously, restaurants and bars in the capital were permitted to operate at 50% capacity to reduce coronavirus spread. The meeting, which took place on Monday, was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

    The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and other health department officials. In its earlier meeting on Tuesday, the DDMA resolved to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi to prevent congestion in marketplaces and public areas. As a Yellow Alert was issued under the Graded Response Action Plan, the authorities also ordered the closure of schools, colleges, movies, and gyms. They imposed numerous limits on the operation of stores and public transportation.

    In the national capital, a night curfew is from 10 pm (formerly 11 pm) until 5 am. The state health department reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the previous 24 hours. According to a health department report, the positive rate for the day was 23.53 per cent. According to the government's data, there are 1,800 patients in the city's Covid specialised hospitals. According to the report, 182 of these individuals are Covid suspects, while 1,618 are confirmed positive patients. According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there would be no Covid lockdown in Delhi provided people follow procedure, which includes wearing face masks in public and keeping social distance.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 4:28 PM IST
