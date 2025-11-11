Deposed Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina condemns the deadly Delhi blast that killed 12, warning against terrorist networks rooted in Pakistan and Bangladesh. She extends condolences to victims and backs PM Modi’s fight against extremism.

Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a strong condemnation of the tragic explosion in New Delhi on Monday, which claimed at least 12 lives and left several others injured. In a statement posted on the Awami League’s social media, Hasina said, “The appalling terrorist attack in New Delhi is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

The attack, which sent shockwaves through the national capital, prompted Hasina to express full solidarity with India’s leadership. She emphasized that the Awami League “extended its full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this principled struggle against terrorism.”

Terrorism Has No Place in the World

Highlighting the gravity of the attack, Hasina added, “We firmly believe there is no place — and no forgiveness — for such heinous crimes against humanity in today’s civilized world.”

She warned that extremist groups threaten the very core of secular and humane governance, stating, “These extremist terrorist groups strike at the very foundations of a secular, humane and welfare-oriented state.”

A Warning About Regional Networks

Hasina’s statement went further, shedding light on the cross-border dimension of terrorism. She said the terrorist groups responsible were “rooted in Pakistan, [and] have infiltrated networks across countries, including Bangladesh, and were carrying out attacks in India to undermine regional peace and stability.”

With a firm call for accountability, she added, “Wherever the roots of terrorism lie, they must be eradicated completely. Those who support these terrorist groups in Bangladesh and elsewhere are enemies of humanity, and we strongly denounce them as well.”

Condolences to the Bereaved

Alongside her condemnation, Hasina expressed deep sorrow for the victims and extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed. She also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Hasina, who was forced to take refuge in India after a student-led violent street protest — dubbed the July Uprising — toppled her Awami League government on August 5, 2024, has remained closely engaged with political developments in Bangladesh. Her message comes at a time when regional security concerns are heightened, underscoring the wider impact of cross-border terror networks.

The deadly blast occurred near the Red Fort metro station when a slow-moving car exploded at a traffic signal on Monday evening. Initial reports confirmed nine fatalities and 20 injuries. By Tuesday, the death toll rose to 12 as three more victims succumbed to their injuries, according to police sources.

Earlier, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi had expressed deep condolences over the tragic deaths and injuries in the incident, reinforcing the solidarity between the two nations in the face of terror.