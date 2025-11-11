Pakistan’s top newspapers and television channels have given extensive coverage to the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that ripped through the capital on Monday evening, killing nine and injuring 20 others.

Pakistan’s top newspapers and television channels have given extensive coverage to the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that ripped through the capital on Monday evening, killing nine and injuring 20 others. Leading Pakistani dailies including Dawn, Geo News, The Express Tribune, The News International, and Pakistan Today featured the incident on their front pages and websites, underlining that the blast is being investigated under India's anti-terror law.

The Dawn

Dawn, Pakistan’s most prominent English daily, ran the headline: “Delhi police say car blast being probed under anti-terrorism law.” The report quoted Indian police officials confirming that the explosion is being investigated under laws meant to combat terrorism. It added that forensic experts were examining traces of the blast, describing it as “the first such blast in the city in more than a decade.”

An earlier Dawn update, titled “Blast near New Delhi's Red Fort kills eight,” noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and top security officials.

Geo News

Geo News carried a similar headline — “Delhi car blast being probed under anti-terrorism law” — emphasizing that the investigation is being spearheaded by Indian authorities under provisions pertaining to terrorism.

The Express Tribune

Meanwhile, The Express Tribune termed the explosion a “mysterious car blast near Delhi's Red Fort,” reporting that the incident had prompted India to place major cities and transport hubs — including Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh — on high alert.

The News International

The News International echoed the concern, reporting the incident under the headline “India probe Delhi car explosion under anti-terror law.” It stressed the rarity of such terror-linked explosions in Delhi and the heightened vigilance imposed across states.

Pakistan Today

Pakistan Today featured the tragedy under “Explosion near Red Fort in Delhi kills eight and injures 20,” quoting Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha as saying that several nearby vehicles caught fire following the explosion. The outlet also reported the arrest of the car’s previous owner, Salman, as part of the investigation.

Delhi Red Fort Blast

The explosion occurred around 6:52 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 suddenly blew up, sending shockwaves through the area. Investigators have since invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after preliminary forensic and intelligence findings hinted at potential links to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Sources revealed that the car was owned by Dr. Umar Mohammad, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, who is suspected to have been driving the vehicle when the blast occurred. Umar, reportedly a member of a doctors’ group active on Telegram, is believed to have connections with the JeM network.

Investigators also traced the vehicle’s chain of possession to a man named Tariq, also from Pulwama, who had allegedly handed over the car to Umar. Tariq is now under police custody.

Hours before the Red Fort explosion, Delhi Police recovered nearly 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material from two rented rooms belonging to another Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Shakeel, in Haryana’s Faridabad.