Family of Dr Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor suspected in the Delhi Red Fort blast, expresses disbelief over his alleged terror links. His sister-in-law recalls his love for cricket, saying, “He wasn’t that kind of man."

The family of Dr Umar Nabi — a Pulwama-based doctor and one of the prime suspects in the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday — has expressed disbelief over his alleged involvement in the terror attack that claimed 12 lives and injured 20 others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, his sister-in-law, Muzamila, said the family is struggling to come to terms with the allegations. “They (security forces) have picked up my husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law. They asked us about the whereabouts of Umar. We said he is in Delhi. Then they took the three away for questioning. We last spoke to Umar last Friday,” she said.

Her voice trembled as she described Umar as a gentle, reserved young man who loved children and cricket. “He was very attached to my children and loved them a lot. Whenever he visited home, he used to be busy with cricket. He loved cricket,” she added.

“We Worked Hard to Educate Him”

Muzamila said Umar’s journey had not been easy. The family had faced numerous hardships to ensure he completed his studies and built a life of dignity.

“He wasn’t that kind of man. We faced a lot of struggles to get him educated. We worked hard so that he could stand on his own two feet and take care of us. I cannot believe all this,” she said.

She further revealed that Umar was engaged but not yet married. “He had not been home for the last two months... He didn’t have many friends. He only used to study. That is all I know,” she added quietly.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mother of Dr Umar Called For DNA Test

Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday took the mother Dr Umar for a DNA test in Pulwama district, officials said. “We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples to match them with the remains found at the blast site,” an official said.

Officials added that two of Umar’s brothers accompanied their mother to the hospital for the test.

Security Forces Question Family

According to local accounts, security forces conducted searches in Pulwama and questioned several of Umar’s relatives after his name surfaced in the probe. Muzamila said the family was cooperating with authorities but remained deeply shaken.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. Raids are being carried out across Delhi and parts of Jammu and Kashmir after preliminary findings suggested a link between the Red Fort blast and a terror module busted in Faridabad.

Scroll to load tweet…

Umar Allegedly Drove the Explosive-Laden Car

According to sources, Umar, who is a doctor by profession, was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. CCTV footage reportedly shows a “masked man” at the wheel moments before the blast.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police suspect the explosion was triggered using a mix of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators, similar to materials recovered from the Faridabad module, where nearly 2,900 kg of explosive substances were seized on the same day.

Sources said Umar may have acted out of panic after several members of the Faridabad module — including three doctors — were arrested earlier on Monday. “He allegedly carried out this terror attack fearing that he too might be caught,” an officer said.

Faridabad Module and Wider Probe

Police said Umar was allegedly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module, which had links to the explosives recovered in Faridabad. Another suspect, Tariq from Pulwama, is believed to have provided Umar with the car used in the blast.

Security across the national capital has been tightened, with strict vehicle checks at borders, railway stations, and airports. An overnight search was conducted in Delhi’s Daryaganj and Paharganj areas to trace possible suspects, and hotel registers are being closely verified.