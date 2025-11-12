Dr Umar Nabi, a doctor from Kashmir, drove the explosives-laden car that killed 12 near Delhi’s Red Fort. Planned for Dec 6, the blast exposed a white-collar JeM terror network spanning Kashmir, Haryana & UP.

Dr Umar Nabi, the man believed to have driven the explosives-laden car that detonated near the Red Fort on November 10, had planned a major attack timed with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6. The blast killed 12 people and injured several others. Officials pieced together the plan following interrogation of eight people arrested for their alleged links to a white-collar Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, along with conversations with their families, friends, and neighbours.

Doctor Turned Key Suspect in Terror Network

Umar, 28, a doctor from Pulwama in south Kashmir, was believed to have been killed in the blast. He has emerged as a central figure in a network spanning multiple states.

Officials said the plan unraveled after the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, alias Musaib, who taught at Faridabad’s Al-Falah University. From Ganaie’s room, police recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate. Investigators suspect Umar panicked, leading to the premature explosion.

“Umar was a loner and had an excellent academic record. A trip to Turkiye in 2021 with Ganaie, the first of the eight people to be arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police, led to a dramatic transformation and radicalisation,” officials said. It is believed the duo met overground workers of the banned JeM during the trip.

Following the trip, Umar allegedly began accumulating explosives—including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulphur—with Ganaie and stored them around the Al Falah University campus where he was pursuing higher studies.

“Umar informed the others about his December terror plan and began prepping for it by placing explosives in the Hyundai i20 he was driving on that fateful November 10,” officials said.

Panic and Premature Blast

Authorities believe Umar may have panicked after seeing a Faridabad police officer on television announcing the bust of a terror module with 2,900 kg of explosives recovered, including the 360 kg from Ganaie’s accommodation.

He reportedly took refuge in a mosque in Delhi’s walled city for three hours before driving out. “A premature explosion took place. The VBIED was also incomplete, as shrapnel had yet to be assembled,” officials noted.

The Suspects and Their Backgrounds

Of the eight people arrested, seven are from Kashmir:

Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil

Yasir-ul-Ashraf

Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid (Nowgam, Srinagar)

Maulvi Irfan Ahmad (Shopian)

Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha (Wakura, Ganderbal)

Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib (Koil, Pulwama)

Dr Adeel (Wanpora, Kulgam)

Dr Shaheen Sayeed is from Lucknow

Officials said Umar had traveled to Kashmir on October 26, spending time with friends and relatives before returning to Faridabad. He reportedly told them he would be unavailable for three months, suggesting plans to plant the VBIED and go underground.

Mosque Visit Before Blast

According to senior officials, Umar parked the Hyundai i20 at Sunehri Masjid near Ram Leela Maidan around 3:19 pm on the day of the blast. Before that, he visited a mosque on Asaf Ali Road, staying for nearly three hours and offering namaz.

“He stayed there for around three hours before leaving and heading towards the Red Fort. We are probing the matter from all angles, including a suspected fidayeen attack,” a senior police officer said.

Authorities are also investigating Umar’s movements at the mosque parking lot and whether he was communicating with handlers using a signal phone. “He was constantly tracking updates about those arrested in the Faridabad module. We are also trying to verify if he was communicating with his handlers using a signal phone,” the officer added.

Reconnaissance Trips and Turkey Visit

Analysis of mobile data from Dr Muzammil Ganaie showed multiple visits to the Red Fort area in January 2025, believed to be reconnaissance ahead of a potential Republic Day attack. Investigators suspect the trips were part of planning a larger conspiracy, which was foiled due to intensified patrolling.

Sources said both Umar and Ganaie had traveled to Turkey, with immigration stamps in their passports being examined to determine if they met any foreign handlers.

Explosives and Forensic Investigation

Police recovered 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur from the module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory collected over 40 samples from the blast site, including mangled vehicle remains, metal debris, and body parts.

“Preliminary analysis suggests that one of the explosive samples could be ammonium nitrate,” a senior official said. A second explosive sample is believed to be more powerful, with its composition under detailed forensic examination.

University and Police Action

Al Falah University has distanced itself from the arrested doctors, stating, “We have only a professional association with the two doctors and stand in solidarity with the nation.”

Authorities have also detained a Faridabad-based car dealer and instructed all second-hand car dealers in Delhi and adjoining states to verify recent vehicle sales. Senior police officers are personally supervising security checks at interstate borders and conducting random vehicle checks at markets, metro stations, railway terminals, and bus stands.

Prime Minister Visits Blast Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors. “Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!” he posted on X.

