Image Credit : ANI

The aftermath of the deadly explosion near Red Fort has begun to unfold in grim detail. Initial post-mortem findings have revealed the sheer intensity of the blast that tore through the Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening, leaving eight people dead and several others injured near the Lal Quila metro station.

Medical examiners described the injuries as “catastrophic.” Victims suffered multiple fractures, severe head trauma, and extensive internal injuries — the kind of wounds that point to a powerful, close-range explosion.