MP CM Mohan Yadav announced the state will recommend renaming Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgavati. A proposal will be sent to the Centre. The announcement was made on the Gond queen's death anniversary to honour her legacy and sacrifice.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the state government will recommend renaming Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgavati and send a formal proposal to the Centre for approval. The Chief Minister made the announcement while speaking to reporters after attending a programme organised on the death anniversary of Rani Durgavati in Jabalpur.

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Honouring the Gond Queen's Legacy

Yadav said the state government has been consistently honouring the legacy of the Gond queen through various initiatives, including holding Cabinet meetings at places associated with her life and contributions. "Today, we came to Rani Durgavati's martyrdom site on her death anniversary and remembered her sacrifice on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government. Our government has organised Cabinet meetings at places such as Jabalpur and Singrampur in the name of Rani Durgavati to remember her unparalleled contribution. We have also decided that the upcoming development here will be named after Rani Durgavati, and a major flyover in Jabalpur has already been named in her honour," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said there was a collective desire to name the airport after Rani Durgavati so that people visiting the city would be reminded of her contribution to Indian history. "We all wish that the airport here should also be named after Rani Durgavati so that whenever flights arrive, people are reminded of her legacy. Therefore, our government will send its recommendation to the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Civil Aviation Minister to rename Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgavati," he said.

New Developments in Rani Durgavati's Name

Addressing the programme, Yadav also said that a new institution dedicated to Rani Durgavati is being developed near Madan Mahal in Jabalpur at a cost of Rs 100 crore. He said the facility would be inaugurated soon and would help future generations learn about her life and contributions.

The Chief Minister further said that a zoo and wildlife rescue centre are being developed in Jabalpur in her name. He added that the 35th Battalion in Mandla has also been named after Rani Durgavati as part of efforts to honour her legacy. (ANI)