A rally was held in Agartala for the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy called for collective action to create a drug-free society and raise awareness among the youth.

A rally was organised in Agartala on Wednesday morning to mark the observance of the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 2026', with participants reiterating the need for collective action against substance abuse and illegal drug trade. The programme commenced at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, where Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy attended as the Chief Guest. The event witnessed the participation of senior government officials, students, social organisations, and members of the public.

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Minister Urges Collective Action

Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised the importance of creating awareness among the younger generation about the harmful effects of drug abuse and underscored the government's commitment to building a drug-free society through coordinated efforts involving families, educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, and community organisations.

Rally to Raise Public Awareness

West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar and Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder also took part in the rally, which passed through key areas of the city carrying messages against drug addiction and illicit trafficking. The rally aimed to raise public awareness about the social, economic, and health consequences of drug abuse while encouraging community participation in prevention and rehabilitation initiatives.

Significance of International Day Against Drug Abuse

June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a United Nations International Day. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. This day has been observed since 1989. June 26 was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's (Chinese political philosopher and politician) dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China. (ANI)