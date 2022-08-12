Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day; know list of roads to avoid on Aug 15

    According to the latest advisory, traffic for people around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am. It will be open to only authorised vehicles, it said. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    The Delhi Police released a traffic advice in ahead of Independence Day to guarantee easy vehicular traffic around the city. The advisory states that the area around Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his I-Day address, would remain restricted to general traffic from 4 am until 10 am. Only authorised cars would be allowed access, it stated.

    Eight roads will continue to be off-limits to general traffic, according to the advisory: Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.

    It was announced that the borders of Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur, and Tikri would be closed to commercial and transport vehicle traffic on Friday from 10 p.m. to 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday, it said. According to the notice, buses headed for Kauria Pul, Red Fort, and Old Delhi Railway Station would cross the ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and come to an end at Boulevard Road close to the Mori Gate U-Turn.

    According to the statement, all buses that would ordinarily end their routes at the Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan, and the Ambedkar Stadium Terminal would end their routes in front of Turkman Gate on Asaf Ali Road. The alert further said that buses from South Delhi that are headed to the Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, or Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) will be detoured to Boulevard Road via the Ring Road (NH-24), Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road, and the new ISBT Bridge.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
