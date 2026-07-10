Delhi Metro Phase 4, Inderlok-Indraprastha Metro corridor, Magenta Line extension, Delhi Metro news, DMRC, Rekha Gupta, underground metro, Delhi Metro expansion, driverless Metro, Delhi transport

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially started construction of the Inderlok-Indraprastha Metro corridor, marking another major milestone in the capital's Phase 4 Metro expansion. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the construction work at the Sarai Rohilla Metro Station site, where diaphragm wall construction has commenced.

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12.37-km Fully Underground Corridor

The new corridor will span 12.377 kilometres and will be built entirely underground. It will include 10 underground stations at:

Inderlok Daya Basti Sarai Rohilla Ajmal Khan Park Jhandewalan Temple Nabi Karim New Delhi Delhi Gate Delhi Sachivalaya–IG Stadium Indraprastha

The route is designed to significantly improve connectivity across densely populated and commercially important parts of central Delhi.

Magenta Line to Become Delhi Metro's Longest

After the extension is completed, the Magenta Line will run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, stretching nearly 89 km. It will become the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network and operate entirely with driverless trains, further strengthening Delhi's modern public transport system.

Better Connectivity Across the Capital

The new corridor will provide seamless interchange with seven existing Metro lines, improving access to key locations such as New Delhi Railway Station, Sarai Rohilla, Karol Bagh, Delhi Gate and Indraprastha. The project is expected to reduce travel time, ease road congestion and make daily commuting more convenient for lakhs of passengers.

Completion Target

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor is part of Delhi Metro's ambitious Phase 4 expansion plan. According to DMRC, the project is expected to be completed by 2030, adding another crucial transport link to the city's expanding Metro network.