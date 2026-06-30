The DMRC has opened the Delhi Ridge Interpretation Centre at Patel Chowk Metro Station to showcase the ecological features of the city's 'green lungs'. The centre aims to raise public awareness about the Delhi Ridge's environmental attributes.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today opened the Delhi Ridge Interpretation Centre (DRIC) at Patel Chowk Metro Station. According to the release, the Centre has been established to showcase the unique ecological features of the Delhi Ridge, often referred to as the city's "green lungs", and to raise public awareness about its vital environmental attributes.

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A Landmark for Delhi's Heritage

Chandra Prakash Goyal, Chairman, Central Empowered Committee under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dr P Vishwakannan, Chief Conservator of Forests, Department of Forests and Wildlife, GNCTD, was present as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, "The Delhi Ridge Interpretation Centre will be an important landmark for enthusiasts who want to know about the history and heritage of Delhi's Ridge. The ridge areas will undergo many positive developments in the days ahead. I am sure that those developments shall also be reflected in the panels and exhibits in this interpretation centre. This centre has come up as a wonderful intervention for generating awareness amongst the general public towards conservation of the highly fragile Delhi ridge."

Visitor Information and Centre Details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the opening of the Delhi Ridge Interpretation Centre (DRIC), a facility designed to showcase the rich ecology of the Delhi Ridge. Established in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and recommendations from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the Centre aims to educate the public on the Ridge's vital role in maintaining the capital's environmental equilibrium. The Centre is open to visitors from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10:00 AM and 04:00 PM, and will remain closed on Mondays and public holidays. According to DMRC officials, visitors not arriving by Metro can purchase entry tickets for Rs. 11/- at the Patel Chowk Metro Station customer care counter. The DMRC has facilitated group bookings via email at dric@dmrc.org. Officials emphasised that the Centre represents a significant step in spreading awareness about Delhi's environmental balance. (ANI)