A Delhi man's unconventional "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) video, filmed before attending a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, has gone viral across social media, triggering a wave of reactions and online debate.

A Delhi man's unconventional "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) video, filmed before attending a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, has gone viral across social media, triggering online debate. Although the original video has since been deleted, clips widely circulated on X show the man trying on multiple outfits while encouraging viewers to join the demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Titled "GRWM to join the CJP Protest," the video begins with the man announcing that he was on his way to "fight for our country." He then walks viewers through his outfit choices in the signature style of popular GRWM content.

"We have these really cute denim pants that I wear everywhere and this crop top that says 'bad b*'. You have to be a bad b** in order to show up, and then we are accessorising with this scarf which has a cow print," he says while showcasing his first look.

He later switches to another outfit, telling viewers, "For the second fit, we have these skin-hugging pants, whatever they are called. And this tank top which says 'great things are coming' because they are."

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Highlighting the practicality of his clothing for a protest, he adds, "These pants are very runnable, very agile, dodge if someone is coming at you."

Before signing off, the man urges those in Delhi to join the protest and participate in the demonstration.

The unusual blend of influencer-style content and political activism quickly caught the internet's attention. While some social media users criticised the format, others praised the creative approach to mobilising people and spreading awareness.

The video emerged amid the CJP's protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

On July 20, the party organised its 'Chalo Sansad' march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding sweeping education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest coincided with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, prompting an extensive security operation across central Delhi. Tensions escalated after demonstrators allegedly attempted to breach police barricades near Parliament, leading security personnel to deploy tear gas, lathis and anti-riot vehicles to disperse the crowd.

To maintain law and order, authorities deployed more than 5,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel, along with over 25 battalions of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), across the national capital.