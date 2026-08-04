DMK President MK Stalin slammed the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government, calling it a 'Joker cabinet' for arresting his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. Stalin accused the government of using the arrest as a diversion for its failures on the Cauvery issue.

DMK President MK Stalin has slammed TVK-led Tamil Nadu government for the arrest of Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and called Chief Minister Vijay-led government a "Joker cabinet", accusing it of "fascist tendencies." Shortly after the arrest, the Madras High Court ordered Udhayanidhi's release.

'Blow to Fascist Tendencies'

Stalin called the HC order a "resounding blow to the TVK's fascist tendencies." In a strongly worded statement, the former CM accused the TVK administration of failing to address the state's critical issues, particularly the Cauvery water dispute and the Mekedatu dam project. "An inept dummy Chief Minister can't bring Cauvery water, can't even speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam. While farmers are shedding tears in agony, the ministers and the Chief Minister are busy weeping over the movies he acted in. A Joker cabinet has taken hold in Tamil Nadu," Stalin charged.

'Diversionary Tactic'

Linking the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin to the government's alleged failures, the DMK President claimed the move was a diversionary tactic. "In a bid to conceal the government's glaring failure on the Cauvery issue by diverting attention, a police contingent arrived at Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi's residence and arrested him in a brazen manner. Without regard for his status, the government whisked him away to Thanjavur, filing cases under multiple sections to intimidate him," he said.

Arrest Timed to Block Assembly Session, Alleges Stalin

Stalin further alleged that the timing of the arrest was politically motivated to prevent the Opposition Leader from attending the upcoming Assembly session. "The Assembly convenes tomorrow to present the financial statement. The cabinet-eligible Opposition Leader must be present in the House. To ensure he isn't, they initiated this action," Stalin claimed.

The DMK veteran also hit out at the government's legal stance, pointing out the shift in their narrative following public outcry. "Following widespread resistance, the government's counsel stated in court that there was no intention to arrest. If it was just an inquiry, why drag him to Thanjavur instead of conducting it in Chennai? Why file non-bailable sections? The government's attempt to gloss over their retreat is apparent."

'Arrogance Paves Way for Destruction': Stalin to CM Vijay

Hailing the Madras High Court's intervention, Stalin said, "The Court's directive to 'release Udhayanidhi today' delivers a resounding blow to the TVK's fascist tendencies."

Taking a direct swipe at CM Vijay, Stalin added, "From the moment he assumed office, instead of striving to fulfil promises, Chief Minister Vijay, content to roam as a mere reels creator, must now awaken to his responsibilities. Arrogance paves the way for destruction." The DMK President concluded by demanding the immediate release of all party workers arrested across the state during the protests. (ANI)