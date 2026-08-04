Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the Guru Ravidas Kalash Yatra from Gurugram to spread the saint's message of equality and social harmony across the state's 27 districts, stressing that deeds, not birth, define a person.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Guru Ravidas taught that a person's identity is determined not by caste or birth but by character and deeds. He said Guru Ravidas envisioned a society free from discrimination, where everyone enjoys equal opportunities, no one sleeps hungry and every individual lives with dignity and without fear. The Chief Minister emphasised that the teachings of Guru Ravidas are as relevant today as ever and urged people to translate the ideals of equality, service and social harmony into everyday life rather than limiting them to words. Referring to the sacred soil brought from Varanasi, he said it symbolises the universal truth that soil has no caste, religion or social distinction.

Kalash Yatra for Social Harmony

The Chief Minister flagged off Kalash Yatra of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Maharaj for all 27 organisational districts of the State from Gurugram and reaffirmedHaryana Government's commitment to social harmony and inclusive development. He said the yatra, launched from Shri Guru Ravidas Janmasthan, Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of the revered saint, is not merely a religious procession but a nationwide movement dedicated to spreading the message of social harmony, equality and national unity. He said Haryana would participate in the campaign with complete devotion, active public participation and collective commitment.

Before the ceremony, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Sheetla Mata Temple. He also carried the sacred kalash, which had been placed in the temple premises after its arrival in Gurugram on July 30, to the flag-off venue before handing it over to representatives of all 27 districts.

Yatra's Journey and Grant Announcement

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the Sacred Kalash Yatra will travel across the country till February 20, 2027, carrying Sant Guru Ravidas Maharaj's timeless message of equality, justice and humanity to every section of society. He said that through Haryana's 27 organisational districts, the sacred kalash will reach villages, towns and households across the State, strengthening the spirit of social harmony and fostering unity among people. He announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for Sant Ravidas Dharamshalas in Gurugram.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Reflects Guru's Philosophy

The Chief Minister said the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' given by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi reflects the modern expression of Sant Guru Ravidas philosophy of social harmony. He said the Haryana Government is implementing this vision through transparent governance by ensuring merit-based government recruitment and by effectively delivering welfare programmes related to education, healthcare, social justice and the welfare of the poor. (ANI)