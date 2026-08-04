A new state-of-the-art luxury cruise, accommodating 600 passengers, has been launched at the Statue of Unity on the Narmada River. This significant upgrade aims to enhance the tourism experience and provide a venue for large-scale events.

The Statue of Unity, home to the world's tallest statue and one of India's leading tourist destinations, has added another landmark attraction with the successful launch of a state-of-the-art luxury cruise on the Narmada River.

Designed to accommodate up to 600 passengers, the newly launched cruise marks a significant milestone in enhancing the tourism experience at Ekta Nagar. The cruise will commence commercial operations after obtaining all necessary statutory approvals and fulfilling the prescribed safety requirements of the concerned authorities, according to a release.

The Statue of Unity already operates a 200-passenger cruise, which has received an overwhelming response from visitors. The river cruise offers breathtaking views of the Statue of Unity, the scenic Narmada River, and the surrounding natural landscape, making it one of the most popular visitor experiences in the region, as stated in the release.

A Multi-Functional Floating Venue

In response to the growing number of tourists and increasing demand, the new, larger cruise has been introduced to significantly expand the destination's tourism offerings. Beyond sightseeing, the new cruise has been purpose-built as a multi-functional floating venue capable of hosting a wide range of social, cultural, and corporate events.

The vessel is designed to accommodate birthday celebrations, corporate gatherings, product launches, musical evenings, cultural performances, private functions, and other special occasions, offering guests a unique experience amidst the picturesque surroundings of the Narmada River. The cruise also features decorative architectural lighting, creating an impressive visual experience during evening and night operations. Combined with its modern amenities and large capacity, the vessel is expected to emerge as one of the flagship attractions of Ekta Nagar.

Vessel Specifications and Upgrades

The new cruise vessel is a premier addition to the tourism sector, measuring 30 metres in length and 12 metres in width with a total passenger capacity of 600. Specifically engineered for high-end experiences, the cruise features a dining area capable of hosting 250 guests, a dedicated 5 x 4 metre performance stage, and sophisticated decorative architectural lighting. The vessel is tailor-made to accommodate a wide range of events, including corporate gatherings, product launches, cultural programmes, private functions, and premium tourism celebrations.

The new cruise represents a substantial upgrade in terms of passenger capacity, event infrastructure, and onboard facilities. Its spacious dining area and larger performance stage will enable the hosting of large-scale events while delivering a premium visitor experience. The existing cruise vessel offers a more compact configuration, with a total passenger capacity of 200 and a dedicated dining area for 100 guests. Measuring 24 metres in length and 9 metres in width, the ship also features a 4 x 3 metre stage, providing a functional space for events and intimate gatherings.

Boosting Regional Tourism

The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) continues to introduce world-class tourism infrastructure aimed at strengthening Ekta Nagar's position as one of India's premier tourism destinations, the release said. The addition of the new cruise is expected to further diversify visitor experiences while creating opportunities for destination weddings, corporate events, cultural programmes, and private celebrations.

Alongside experiencing the world's tallest statue, visitors will now have the opportunity to enjoy a premium cruise on the Narmada River, making their journey even more memorable. The initiative is expected to further accelerate tourism growth in Gujarat, generate local employment, stimulate economic activity, and reinforce Ekta Nagar's emergence as a globally competitive tourism destination. (ANI)