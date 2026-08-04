CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated development projects worth Rs 17.80 crore in Dehradun, hailing the state's progress under PM Modi. He also welcomed Kanwar pilgrims in Haridwar and reviewed preparations for the Kedarnath Yatra.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the state is progressing in every field of development under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he inaugurated the newly constructed Late Deepak Pundir Memorial Community Hall at Purukul village in Dehradun and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 17.80 crore.

Speaking at the event, Dhami said the day was historic for the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, with several development schemes being inaugurated and their foundation stones laid. "Today is a historic day for the Mussoorie Assembly as well. Many schemes have been inaugurated, and foundation stones have been laid here. The foundation stone for these schemes worth Rs 17 crores 80 lakh has been laid. All these schemes are for the development of this area, and people will get many facilities," Dhami said.

He said the projects were not merely about constructing buildings but would provide momentum to the development of the region. "I want to say that this is not just a brick-and-mortar structure, but it is a foundation, a cornerstone, for giving this area a lot of momentum in the times to come," he said.

The Chief Minister also said Uttarakhand was leading the country in several areas. "Under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, today our Uttarakhand is progressing in every field of development. Our Uttarakhand is leading in the entire country in many areas," Dhami said.

CM welcomes Kanwar pilgrims in Haridwar

Later in Haridwar, Dhami warmly welcomed Kanwar pilgrims who arrived to collect the sacred Kanwar during the ongoing Shravan Kanwar Yatra. The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage held during the month of Shravan, in which devotees of Lord Shiva collect holy water, often from the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, and carry it in decorated Kanwars to offer at Shiva temples.

Dhami congratulated doctors, nursing staff, the health department, police administration and voluntary organisations for their efforts in serving the devotees during the pilgrimage. "I heartily congratulate our doctors, nursing staff, health department, police administration, and voluntary organisations who are dedicated day and night in the service of Shiva devotees," he said.

Describing the Kanwar Yatra as a symbol of faith and social unity, Dhami said, "This Kanwar Yatra is not just a festival of faith, but also a grand festival of service, dedication, discipline, and social unity."

He said more than one crore Shiva devotees had successfully completed their journey and departed for their destinations carrying water from the Ganga. "I am extremely pleased to report that this year, more than one crore Shiva devotees have successfully departed for their destinations carrying the water of Mother Ganga," Dhami said.

Arrangements for Kedarnath Yatra

Meanwhile, the Rudraprayag administration has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in view of the Kedarnath Yatra and possible emergencies.

Rudraprayag Food and Civil Supplies Officer KS Kohli said the administration had proactively distributed three months' ration to beneficiaries, ensuring that cardholders received their allocation up to September 30. "The administration has proactively distributed three months' worth of ration, ensuring that cardholders receive their allocation up to 30 September. October's ration allocation has also been released and will start being distributed within two days, ensuring timely delivery to beneficiaries," Kohli said.

He said two months' ration material had also been provided across all walking sectors of the Kedarnath Yatra and had been received in each sector. "Along with this, in all our walking sectors of the Kedarnath Yatra, we have provided two months' ration material, which has been received in each sector," he said.

Kohli further said emergency supplies, including water bottles, bread, biscuits and tetra-packed milk for children, had been pre-positioned in landslide-prone areas. "In areas prone to landslides, emergency supplies such as water bottles, bread, biscuits, and tetra-packed milk for children have been prepositioned," he said.

He added that dry food kits had also been prepared and reserved in each tehsil and could be distributed within two to three hours, if required, through pre-identified vendors. "Dry food kits have been prepared and reserved in each tehsil, ready for immediate distribution within 2-3 hours if needed, through pre-identified vendors, to ensure preparedness for any eventuality," Kohli said. (ANI)