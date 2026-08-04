JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah urged for greater autonomy for the Election Commission and judiciary, stressing the need to make institutions 'far more democratic'. He also criticised the conversion of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory.

Abdullah Calls for Greater Autonomy for EC, Judiciary

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday called for greater autonomy for the Election Commission and a more independent judiciary, saying institutions must be made "far more democratic" and not dependent on the government of the day.

Speaking at the launch of the book "Vaiko in Parliament" at the Constitution Club of India, Abdullah said several mistakes had been made in the past and stressed the need to strengthen democratic institutions. "Many mistakes have been made in the past. Election Commission should have been made autonomous. It wasn't done. Judiciary, which is the last resort where one can go to get relief, that needs to be thought about. We need to make it far more democratic, and not dependent on the government and the wishes of the government of the day," Abdullah said.

'Unity in Diversity Must Be Protected'

The JKNC chief also underlined the importance of protecting India's diversity, saying the country's different languages, cultures and ways of life have kept it united. "India is a diverse nation. So many languages, so many cultures, so many ways of life, yet united -- for one reason, that together we can progress and together we can survive and make India great. It is unity in diversity. It is diversity we have to protect. If we do not protect diversity, we cannot protect the future of this nation," he said.

'J&K Reduced to a UT'

He also said, "Look at Jammu & Kashmir, a state converted to Union Territory, completely against the fundemental laws. And they are going to do this to other states also, be sure about it, if they remain in power. It is the practice ground that Kashmir has been. I can't imagine that the crown of India has been reduced to a Union Territory. There is an elected Govt with hardly any powers. The power lies with the Centre. When we cry and say restore our statehood, they say 'Yes, we will do so'. But when will you do it? How long have we to wait? Unless you trust people, you are not going to make this country great. That is what we lack, the trust factor is not there."

Abdullah's remarks came at an event attended by several Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader P Chidambaram, CPI(M) leader MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, GK Vasan, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and MDMK leader Durai Vaiko. The event was organised for the launch of "Vaiko in Parliament", a compilation of the parliamentary speeches of MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

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