Supporters are using Swiggy and Zomato to send free food to 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) protesters at Jantar Mantar, with some orders coming from abroad. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs in connection with the protests.

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): As the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) continues its protest against paper leaks at Jantar Mantar, a unique wave of support has emerged from across the country and even overseas. Supporters are reportedly placing food and beverage orders via delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato, instructing the delivery agents to distribute the items for free among the students and protesters.

Pradeep Kumar Singh, a Swiggy delivery agent, told ANI that the site has become a frequent destination for such orders. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "An order comes, and then the person says, 'Brother, distribute it right there; give it to whoever needs it.' Yesterday, I had an order for samosas. I was told to just bring them here and distribute them. No one comes to collect them."

The support has also taken on a global dimension, with orders being placed from outside the country. Mahendra Kumar, another delivery partner, arrived at the protest site with tea sent by an international customer. "I've brought this order; it was placed from outside India. They said, 'Go to Jantar Mantar and give it to the brothers.' I don't know whose it is, but they told me to give the tea to the brothers who are protesting here," Kumar said.

Another delivery personnel, representing the Zomato and Zepto service, described the trend as a dedicated "student service." Explaining the instructions he received from an anonymous sender, he told ANI, "The sender is anonymous. They said, 'Just distribute it.' I don't know who ordered it, but I was just told to go there and give it. It's 'student service,' it's for the students. I also don't know whose it is or what's in it."

Delhi Police Registers 10 FIRs

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRS in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. According to police officials, these cases have been filed across multiple jurisdictions within the New Delhi district following various incidents and law-and-order concerns reported during the demonstrations.

Providing a breakdown of the legal actions taken, officials stated that four FIRS were registered at the Parliament Street police station while three were lodged at the Connaught Place police station. Furthermore, one FIR each has been registered at the Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Kartavya Path police stations, respectively. (ANI)