A video showing a man allegedly dumping waste into the Yamuna river in Delhi before getting into a heated confrontation with a content creator who questioned his actions has gone viral on social media.

A video showing a man allegedly dumping waste into the Yamuna river in Delhi before getting into a heated confrontation with a content creator who questioned his actions has gone viral on social media. The man is seen losing his temper, hurling abuses and threatening the creator for calling out his alleged act of polluting the river.

The incident was captured by Delhi-based content creator Kamal Chaudhary, who frequently shares videos highlighting activities that damage the environment and raise concerns over public responsibility.

In the viral clip, Kamal approaches a man who appears to be throwing something into the Yamuna from a flyover. He questions the individual about his actions and attempts to explain how dumping waste into the river contributes to its already alarming pollution levels.

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The man becomes aggressive and engages in a heated exchange with the creator. He allegedly threatens to hit Kamal with his shoe and challenges him to stop him if he dares.

At one point, the man can be heard threatening to beat the content creator with his shoe. He also directs abusive remarks at Kamal before eventually walking away.

Creator claims man threatened him with baseball bat

In the caption accompanying the video, Kamal claimed that the man had pulled out a baseball bat to threaten him after he confronted him over dumping waste into the river.

Expressing concern over the Yamuna's deteriorating condition, the content creator questioned why people continued to pollute the river despite repeated appeals by authorities to protect and clean it.

He clarified that his intention behind recording and sharing the incident was to spread awareness about environmental protection rather than provoke a confrontation.

"Is speaking up to protect our river and environment now a crime?" he asked in his social media post.

The video has triggered widespread reactions online, with several social media users expressing outrage over the man's alleged behaviour and apparent disregard for the environment.

Many viewers applauded Kamal for confronting the individual and speaking up against river pollution. Others demanded strict action against those responsible for dumping waste into water bodies and urged authorities to identify the man and take appropriate steps.