Union Minister Chirag Paswan supports the Delimitation Bill, arguing that increasing Lok Sabha seats will enable the implementation of the 33 percent women's quota without impacting current MPs, addressing concerns held by opposition parties.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said his party firmly supported the proposed Delimitation Bill and implementation of 33 per cent women's quota, stating that increasing the number of seats in Parliament would facilitate the same without affecting the seats of sitting MPs. “Look, my party—the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)—and I have always firmly supported both the 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' (Women's Empowerment Act) and the delimitation-related bill that our government is now bringing before the House,” Paswan told ANI.

Paswan said the two issues were being considered together because implementing women’s reservation within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats could lead to concerns among MPs about losing their constituencies. “There are reasons for this. We are often asked why these two issues are not decoupled and why they are being viewed together. Given the current situation—with 543 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha—the opposition frequently suggests that the 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' (women's reservation) should be implemented within the existing framework,” he said.

He questioned the Congress' position on implementing women’s reservation within the existing framework, saying it should assess whether its own MPs were prepared for such an arrangement. “This has been discussed with various parties, both on and off the record. The reality is that many MPs from several parties fear losing their own seats. The Congress party, which repeatedly asks why it hasn't been implemented under the current circumstances, should perhaps check within its own ranks—are their own MPs prepared for this?” he questioned.

The Union Minister said the government’s proposal addresses these concerns by increasing the total number of seats in Parliament, allowing the 33 per cent reservation for women to be accommodated without displacing any sitting MP. “In this context, the government has brought forward an excellent proposal that addresses two major challenges. By increasing the total number of seats in Parliament, we can accommodate the 33% reservation for women—as envisioned under the 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam'—without requiring any existing incumbent to lose their seat,” Paswan added.

The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. This delimitation row has triggered political debate after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The central question ahead of the session is whether the NDA can secure the required numbers through additional support or benefit from a reduced voting threshold if some Opposition MPs abstain. (ANI)