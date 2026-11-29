Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the Centre for issuing a commemorative coin honoring renowned painter Sobha Singh on his 125th birth anniversary, celebrating his iconic portraits of Sikh Gurus and his lasting artistic legacy.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday lauded the honour extended by the Centre to noted painter, the late Sobha Singh, who was also mentioned by PM Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. “PM Sh @narendramodi Ji’s mention of Sardar #SobhaSingh Ji in today’s #MannKiBaat reminded me of two journeys out of Lahore in 1947. One belongs to my family. The other to the history of Indian art,” Puri wrote on X. He continued, “My father boarded the last Frontier Mail from Lahore. Sobha Singh Ji left the same city, leaving behind nearly 300 works of art, including 60 priceless paintings.”

According to Puri, Sobha Singh was a former draughtsman in the British Indian Army and had even served in Baghdad, a city associated with Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s westward Udaasi. “Starting afresh in Andretta, Himachal Pradesh, he painted some of the most iconic portraits of our revered Sikh Guru Sahibs, which adorn homes across the world even today. On his 125th birth anniversary, the Modi Government is honouring the master portraitist with a ₹125 commemorative coin bearing his own portrait and a beautiful inscription: ‘Seeker of Light, Painter of Humanity.’”

PM Sh @narendramodi Ji’s mention of Sardar #SobhaSingh Ji in today’s #MannKiBaat reminded me of two journeys out of Lahore in 1947. One belongs to my family. The other to the history of Indian art. My father boarded the last Frontier Mail from Lahore. Sobha Singh Ji left the same city, leaving behind nearly 300 works of art, including 60 priceless paintings. A former draughtsman in the British Indian Army, he had even served in Baghdad, a city associated with Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s westward Udaasi. Starting afresh in Andretta, Himachal Pradesh, he painted some of the most iconic portraits of our revered Sikh Guru Sahibs, which adorn homes across the world even today. On his 125th birth anniversary, the Modi Government is honouring the master portraitist with a ₹125 commemorative coin bearing his own portrait and a beautiful inscription: ‘Seeker of Light, Painter of Humanity.’ It evokes the timeless words of Sri #GuruNanak Dev Ji: ਸਭ ਮਹਿ ਜੋਤਿ ਜੋਤਿ ਹੈ ਸੋਇ ॥ The same Divine Light shines within everyone. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 29, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, the PMO posted on X that “The iconic portraits of the Sikh Gurus were created by renowned artist Sobha Singh Ji, whose 125th birth anniversary is being celebrated today.” According to a Press Information Bureau release, Singh was a third-generation soldier in the British-Indian Army before becoming an established and renowned painter. “He was born on November 29th, 1901, at Shri Hargobindpur, a small town on the banks of the river Beas in Gurdaspur, to mother Bibi Achhran Devi and father Sardar Deva Singh, a surveyor in the Army’s 22nd Battalion, besides a trained Cavalier and a talented painter. His grandfather, Sardar Charhat Singh, was also a Cavalier in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army,” according to the release. (ANI)