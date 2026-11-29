CM Bhupendra Patel praised the Gujarat State Edible Oil Traders Federation for their 'War for Purity' campaign, emphasizing the government's support for farmers and the vision of making Gujarat a hub for oilseed production and processing.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): The 22nd State-Level Convention of the Gujarat State Edible Oil Traders Federation was held in Ahmedabad in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, while addressing the convention, the Chief Minister lauded the collective resolve of the Federation to launch the ‘War for Purity’ campaign and said that edible oil is an extremely important aspect of every household’s daily life and health. He emphasised that all material comforts and amenities become meaningful only when people enjoy good health. The initiative undertaken by traders to prevent adulteration and ensure the supply of pure and quality edible oil is an excellent example of social responsibility and will serve as an inspiration for society at large.

Referring to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has emphasised several public welfare initiatives, including cleanliness, yoga, clean drinking water and Ayushman Bharat cards. As a result of various initiatives, 50 crore people in the country have come out of poverty, and India is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world's third-largest economic power. Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has launched two important national missions, the National Mission on Edible Oil- Oil Palm and the National Mission on Oilseeds, to make the country self-reliant in edible oil and oilseed production. Under these missions, farmers are being provided support ranging from quality planting material and cultivation practices to drip irrigation, intercropping and processing facilities.

He also urged people to join the natural farming campaign being undertaken in the state under the guidance of the Governor to preserve soil and human health and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, ensuring that pure agricultural produce reaches traders right from the farm. CM said that Gujarat has emerged as one of the leading states in the country in the production of oilseed crops such as groundnut, cotton, sesame and castor, thanks to the hard work of farmers in Saurashtra and Kutch. The state government is committed to developing Gujarat not only as a major oilseed-producing centre but also as a prominent hub for edible oil processing, refining, packaging and distribution. The development journey of Gujarat from farm to factory and factory to global markets will serve as a guiding model for the entire nation, he said.

Emphasising that farmers and traders are not competitors but complementary partners, the Chief Minister said that a balanced ecosystem must ensure remunerative prices for farmers' produce, a transparent business environment for traders and pure edible oil at reasonable prices for consumers. He said that trust is the biggest capital in business, alongside profit, and called for the creation of a robust edible oil ecosystem through the collective efforts of farmers, traders, industrialists and consumers, guided by the mantra of ‘Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas’. He also urged stakeholders to realise the vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local to Global’.

The Gujarat State Edible Oil Traders Federation has completed 39 years and entered its 40th year with the motto ‘War for Purity’. On the occasion, office-bearers of the Federation and prominent representatives of the trading community delivered addresses. Mayor Hitesh Barot, Rajesh Gandhi of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, President Ghanshyambhai Thakkar, Vice-Presidents Pradipbhai Khetani, Rupeshbhai Vora and Jayendra Thakkar, Alakesh Shah, Kiritkumar Shah, other executive committee members and edible oil traders from across the state attended the convention. (ANI)