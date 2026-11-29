P Chidambaram has criticized the proposed Delimitation Bill, calling it a strategic redraw aimed at benefiting the BJP while undermining opposition parties, as the Centre prepares to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 in upcoming legislation.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday termed the proposed delimitation Bill a “complete redraw” rather than a minor adjustment, alleging that increasing Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 815 seats would give the Delimitation Commission considerable scope to "redraw" constituency boundaries in a manner "favourable to the BJP" and "prejudicial to opposition" parties. Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram cited Tamil Nadu as an example, stating that its Lok Sabha constituencies from 39 to 59 would require a complete redrawing of the electoral map, rather than minor adjustments to existing boundaries. "Once they increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 815, the Delimitation Commission has a free playground to play with the boundaries of the constituencies. For example, Tamil Nadu has 39 constituencies; it becomes 59. Then they can redraw the constituencies. The present constituency boundaries were made several years ago. Small adjustments will be made by the Delimitation Commission. Now, the number is frozen at 39. Small adjustments can be made. But with 39 to be redrawn to 59, you have to completely redraw the map," he said.

Citing delimitation exercises carried out in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress MP alleged that regrouping of constituencies had resulted in "unusual" geographical configurations and "adversely affected opposition" parties. "What they did in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir - they regrouped the constituencies. If you look at the Assam map, after the redrawing of the boundaries of the constituency, you'll be shocked. There is one constituency which is a horseshoe shape. What about the area in between the two arcs of the horseshoe? There's another constituency which has an area and a geographically unconnected area; both have been combined into a Lok Sabha constituency," he said.

Chidambaram further claimed that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had told him that the redrawing of constituencies had cost the opposition four seats in the region. He also referred to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's assessment of the delimitation exercise in Assam. "J&K CM Omar Abdullah told me that by redrawing the constituencies, they have cost the non-DGP opposition four seats. Similarly, Gaurav Gogoi told me that the redrawing of constituencies has cost us several constituencies and has favoured the BJP," he said.

Expressing apprehensions over the proposed Bill for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and other states, Chidambaram alleged that constituency boundaries could be redrawn to strengthen the BJP's electoral position and disadvantage opposition parties. "When they do it in UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and some other states, they will redraw it in a manner that is favourable to the BJP, strengthen its hold over some parts of the state and prejudice the opposition parties. It's not a small adjustment. It's 543 constituencies increasing by another 271 constituencies. It's not a minor adjustment. It's a complete redraw," he said.

In a post on X, Chidambaram also referred to a resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12, 2026, which was supported by the DMK and outlined five demands concerning parliamentary representation and women's reservation. The resolution called for permanently retaining the existing strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 elected seats and protecting the existing state-wise distribution of Lok Sabha seats to ensure that the relative parliamentary representation of states remained unchanged. https://x.com/PChidambaram_IN/status/2126871271036400058 He said it also demanded that the existing Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha numerical ratio of approximately 2.2:1 be maintained. On women's reservation, the resolution called for implementing 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha from the 2029 General Election using the existing 543 seats, without waiting for delimitation. It also sought the implementation of women's reservation in State Legislative Assemblies, he added.

As INDIA bloc leaders visit Chennai to meet DMK chief MK Stalin and later NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, Chidambaram hoped they stick to the resolution which they voted in favour of. "I can't comment on the visit to Chennai. I can only say that the DMK voted in favour of the resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly on 12th August, 2026. I am a little surprised that they are emphasising two points, but they are not emphasising the first point of the resolution. The first point of the resolution is that the existing strength of 543 must be maintained. I don't know why that is escaping the attention of the DMK. I still hope that they will stick to the resolution which they voted in favour," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday amid discussions within the INDIA bloc over the proposed delimitation Bills. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany Kharge during the meetings, which come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.