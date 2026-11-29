A red-shouldered hawk that became too overweight to fly after repeatedly feasting on neighbourhood chickens has finally spread its wings again after undergoing an unusual weight-loss programme at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Virginia, US.

A red-shouldered hawk that became too overweight to fly after repeatedly feasting on neighbourhood chickens has finally spread its wings again after undergoing an unusual weight-loss programme at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Virginia, US. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center released the hefty bird to much fanfare on Friday after successfully bringing its weight down from being "too fat to fly" to just "a little over-chubby."

"We have finally released our big fat lady," Katherine McGrath, of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, told As It Happens host Nil Kӧksal. "She was definitely ready to get out of the hospital."

The heavy hawk was discovered lying belly-up in a driveway in Roanoke, Virginia, last month. After examining the bird, wildlife centre staff ruled out any injuries or underlying illness, eventually concluding that her inability to fly was simply the result of excessive feasting.

The bird weighed a staggering 910 grams, nearly twice the average weight of her species. Around the same time, residents in the neighbourhood had been reporting the mysterious disappearance of their free-roaming chickens, raising suspicions about the bird's unusually generous appetite.

'She was crazy'

Once staff established that overeating was behind the hawk's predicament, they put her on a strict weight-loss programme involving a carefully controlled diet and regular exercise.

McGrath revealed that the bird was fed just 20 grams of mouse or rat daily, along with "prescribed exercise where we would literally just follow her around a pen to force her to fly back and forth."

The unusual bird boot camp continued for approximately a month, during which the hawk shed an impressive 230 grams. Her progress eventually earned her the green light to return to the skies.

And when release day finally arrived, the feathered patient was clearly eager to escape captivity. McGrath said the hawk could barely contain her excitement, squawking and wriggling inside her crate.

"She was crazy," McGrath said. "She was literally bouncing in her crate."

Before releasing the bird, wildlife centre staff alerted nearby chicken owners about her return to the neighbourhood. They also tagged her so she could be identified if she landed in trouble again.

Although McGrath admitted that she would miss the spirited bird, she made it clear that she hoped their paths would never cross again.

"It's always better for the animal to be free," she said.

'Internationally famous'

The hawk's unusual recovery story had attracted considerable attention, with dozens of curious residents gathering outside a local high school on Friday to witness her return to the wild.

"They had seen her online. They were just in love with her story," McGrath said. "Roanoke, Virginia, isn't a big town. So having something go internationally famous here, you know it's something to show up for."

However, McGrath believes the bird is unlikely to have learned any lessons about the dangers of overeating neighbourhood poultry.

She explained that gorging on readily available food is a natural survival instinct among wild animals, particularly when they encounter an abundance of prey before the long, lean winter months.

Nevertheless, the hawk's month-long experience of being confined, handled by humans and subjected to a strict diet may have made her even more suspicious of people.

While the wildlife centre's staff grew fond of their unusual patient, the affection was apparently far from mutual.

"So, hopefully, she'll be a little more wary of people, which will help her stay away from those chickens," she said.