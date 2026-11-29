Four people in Surat were injured after a massive tree suddenly came crashing down onto their moving Maruti Suzuki WagonR, crushing its roof and trapping the occupants inside.

Four people in Surat were injured after a massive tree suddenly came crashing down onto their moving Maruti Suzuki WagonR, crushing its roof and trapping the occupants inside. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place in the upscale Citylight area of Surat on November 25. A nearby Maruti Suzuki Baleno was also damaged in the impact, while all four occupants of the WagonR sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The CCTV footage shows the massive tree collapsing without warning as vehicles moved along the busy road. A heavy section of the tree landed directly on the WagonR, severely damaging its roof and leaving the driver and three other occupants trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

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As the fallen tree blocked the road, a two-wheeler rider approaching from behind immediately stopped and rushed to help. Other motorists and local residents soon gathered at the scene to rescue those trapped inside the car.

The incident occurred around 12:27 pm near Satkar Flats, when traffic was moving normally along the stretch, with several cars and two-wheelers passing through moments before the tree suddenly toppled onto the vehicles.

A 108 ambulance was dispatched to the spot, and all four injured occupants were shifted to a nearby hospital for initial treatment.

Meanwhile, the Surat Municipal Corporation's Fire and Emergency Services team rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Using specialised cutting equipment, officials removed the fallen branches and worked to free the WagonR trapped underneath the massive tree.

Personnel from the civic body's garden department later joined the operation to clear the remaining branches and debris scattered across the road.

Following the rescue and clearance operation, the road was reopened to motorists, and traffic gradually returned to normal.